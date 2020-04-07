Binance USD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $100.17 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013678 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a market cap of $187.79 million and approximately $100.17 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.04717603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00067936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 187,887,850 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

