BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.32.

Shares of BMRN traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.69. 1,116,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,777. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -531.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,537,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $126,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,328 shares of company stock worth $2,159,315 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

