BioNano Genomics’ (BNGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

Shares of BioNano Genomics stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. BioNano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BioNano Genomics by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 40,898 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNano Genomics by 1,666.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 79,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 75,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNano Genomics by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,595 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.