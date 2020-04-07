BitBay Trading 126.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002870 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. BitBay has a total market cap of $213.15 million and approximately $58,790.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded 126.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005571 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000478 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

