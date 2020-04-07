BitCapitalVendor Hits Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $107,001.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

