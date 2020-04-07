BitCoen Hits One Day Volume of $142.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $70,223.74 and approximately $142.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. During the last week, BitCoen has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.02352906 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000175 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.47 or 0.99750858 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

