Bitcoin Planet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.01008437 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00173715 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00232658 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007178 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060479 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

