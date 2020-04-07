Bitcoin SV Market Capitalization Achieves $3.48 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $2.63 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $189.22 or 0.02582692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Hotbit, Bitkub and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00201854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00107481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,370,877 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MBAex, Gate.io, FCoin, CoinZest, YoBit, Binance, Bittrex, BigONE, Kraken, IDAX, OKEx, OTCBTC, Korbit, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinsquare, WazirX, Huobi, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, CoinBene, Bitkub, Coinsuper, Coinbit, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Poloniex, CoinEx, Hotbit, Bibox, Koinex, SouthXchange, Bitrue, Bitbns, Kucoin, Bithumb, ZB.COM and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

