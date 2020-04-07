Bitcore Hits Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $172.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,335.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.17 or 0.02333317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.65 or 0.03512231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00633832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00792464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00077395 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00026556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00506055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,182,596 coins and its circulating supply is 17,681,637 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, QBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

