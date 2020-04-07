BitCrystals Achieves Market Capitalization of $83,801.02 (BCY)

BitCrystals (CURRENCY:BCY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. BitCrystals has a total market capitalization of $83,801.02 and $86.00 worth of BitCrystals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCrystals token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BitCrystals has traded 88.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.02587703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054252 BTC.

About BitCrystals

BitCrystals (CRYPTO:BCY) is a token. It launched on February 6th, 2015. BitCrystals’ total supply is 22,816,446 tokens. BitCrystals’ official Twitter account is @spellsofgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCrystals is bitcrystals.com.

Buying and Selling BitCrystals

BitCrystals can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCrystals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCrystals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCrystals using one of the exchanges listed above.

