Bitsdaq Market Cap Tops $761,781.67 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Bitsdaq has a total market capitalization of $761,781.67 and approximately $4,476.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Bitsdaq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitsdaq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.02592019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00204449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitsdaq Token Profile

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 tokens. Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange.

Bitsdaq Token Trading

Bitsdaq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsdaq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.