BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Upbit. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $1.10 million and $866.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00791105 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 118.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 250,718,274 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

