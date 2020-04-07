BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

BJ traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,552. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,455.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $487,047.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,638,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after buying an additional 1,259,721 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after buying an additional 1,229,962 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,568,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 3,948.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 947,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after buying an additional 923,931 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

