Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Black Hills worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKH opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

