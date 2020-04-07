Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT Lowered to $50.00 at DA Davidson

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $89.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLKB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. 166,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,538. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 969,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,158,000 after purchasing an additional 229,289 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 808,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after buying an additional 244,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,565,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the period.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

