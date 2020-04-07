BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,269 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 665,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 402,005 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 165,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter.

BYM stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

