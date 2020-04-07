BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.26% of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKN opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

