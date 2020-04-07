BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $487.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $587.00 to $487.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $463.00 to $462.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.82.

BlackRock stock traded up $13.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.82. 334,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,713. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 28.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,818,000 after purchasing an additional 138,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

