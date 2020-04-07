Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,104.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $16,104.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00012537 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,705,221 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.