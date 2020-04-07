Blockpass Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,951.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $145,580.66 and approximately $11,951.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.02584292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00201987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

