BlockStamp (BST) Trading Up 197.2% This Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 431.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005794 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 197.2% higher against the dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and $4,290.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000484 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000172 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,841,718 coins and its circulating supply is 26,298,752 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

