BLOCKv (VEE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Ethfinex and OKEx. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $149,733.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.00 or 0.02586445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00203959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Tidex, IDEX, Bancor Network and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

