Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Craig Hallum

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 119.51% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLBD. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 10,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the third quarter valued at $338,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,573,000 after acquiring an additional 145,978 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Blue Bird by 7.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,055,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 73,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Blue Bird by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

