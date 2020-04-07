Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Major Shareholder Buys $77,836.92 in Stock

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) major shareholder Richard T. Spurzem acquired 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $77,836.92. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BRBS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,447,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

