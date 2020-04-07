BMO Capital Markets Lowers Covanta (NYSE:CVA) to Market Perform

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVA. Goldman Sachs Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NYSE CVA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 58,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,238. Covanta has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $931.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.43 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Covanta by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

