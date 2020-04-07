Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $150.00 price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel fur Boeing nach der Einstellung grosser Teile der Produktion von 350 auf 150 US-Dollar gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf Hold” belassen. Mit der Pandemie des Coronavirus gehe eine grosse Unsicherheit bezuglich der Nachfrage nach Flugzeugen und den damit zusammenhangenden Dienstleistungen einher, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gollan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das gelte vor allem fur die kommenden sechs bis zwolf Monate./bek/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 17:21 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.43.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $398.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.88 and a 200-day moving average of $315.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.