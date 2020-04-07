Boltwood Capital Management Buys 2,874 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,748,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,297,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

