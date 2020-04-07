Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 138,773 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $5.29 on Tuesday, hitting $89.16. 771,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,278,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.