Boltwood Capital Management Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 415.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 68,159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,517,000 after purchasing an additional 238,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

