Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,188,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,936,886. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.24.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.