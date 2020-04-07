Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 21,032 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,622 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,259 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. 351,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.