Boltwood Capital Management Sells 1,322 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 1.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $360,180,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $140,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,915,000 after buying an additional 474,294 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.73. 190,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,365. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.