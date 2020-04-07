Boltwood Capital Management Sells 6,181 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,264,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,858,392. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

