Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNEFF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bonterra Energy from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Bonterra Energy from $4.00 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

BNEFF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

