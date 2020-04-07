Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bonterra Energy from $4.00 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bonterra Energy from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

BNEFF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,171. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.98. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.