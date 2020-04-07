BOOM Trading Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $12,251.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.02592019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00204449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 972,225,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,195,116 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

