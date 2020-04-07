BoostCoin Trading Up 28.1% This Week (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, BoostCoin has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $9,380.13 and $1.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoostCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003926 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00047196 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin (BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io.

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.