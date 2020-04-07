BOScoin (BOS) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $85,917.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00065950 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.