Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $146.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BXP. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.75.

NYSE BXP traded up $7.80 on Tuesday, hitting $98.52. 14,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.98. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $697,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Financial Strategy Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategy Network LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

