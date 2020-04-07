BQT Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,146.00 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. BQT has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $2,146.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. During the last seven days, BQT has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00054060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.87 or 0.04761876 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00068049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037080 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010444 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003345 BTC.

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,894,491 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

