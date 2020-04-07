Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €42.00 by HSBC

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.31 ($53.85).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €38.10 ($44.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €38.61 and a 200-day moving average of €45.12. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a one year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

