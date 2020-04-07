British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTI. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BTI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.67. 437,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,550. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,044,811,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,532,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,032,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533,669 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

