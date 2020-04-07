Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Lowered to $9.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRX. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.47.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 232,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $2,917,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 772,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.