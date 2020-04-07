Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells $105,752.79 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BR traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.76. 941,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,337. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $136.99.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.