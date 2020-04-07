Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report sales of $8.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.42 million to $9.12 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $4.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $24.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.54 million to $25.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $77.57 million, with estimates ranging from $60.94 million to $93.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.22% and a negative net margin of 132.09%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million.

NEPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Neptune Wellness Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $110.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.01. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

