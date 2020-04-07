Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Brown & Brown worth $46,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 897.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

BRO opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

