Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Brunswick worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,540,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Brunswick by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of BC stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

