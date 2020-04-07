BTIG Research Lowers Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $19.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.96. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $183.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $165.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.