BTIG Research Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $181.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.73.

Shares of ZBH traded up $5.76 on Tuesday, reaching $103.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

