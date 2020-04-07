Bulwark (BWK) Reaches Market Cap of $220,239.46

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Bulwark has traded up 124.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $220,239.46 and approximately $345.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

